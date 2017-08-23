Jackson Police: Woman stabbed in face, still searching for suspect

EAST JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police said they are searching for the person accused of stabbing a woman in the face.

Officers said the stabbing happened around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Roosevelt Parkway. Police said someone stabbed a woman in the face.

Investigators said she suffered non-life threatening injuries and drove herself to a local hospital.

Officers did not release a description of the suspect.

Police said the stabbing is still under investigation.