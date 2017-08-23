Jackson State, UT Martin team up to help Tennessee Promise students

MARTIN, Tenn. — An agreement was sealed in ink Wednesday allowing college attendance to be a reality for more students in the Volunteer State.

T he University of Tennessee at Martin, the Tennessee Board of Regents and the Tennessee Higher Education Commission signed a memorandum allowing students at Jackson State Community College under the Tennessee Promise scholarship to “seamlessly transfer” to UT Martin once they have completed an associate’s degree under the program.

It is something the Chancellor of UT Martin could not be more excited about.

“We’re letting the region know education is an option,” UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver said. “It’s not just for those folks that have the financial means. There are options for everyone to go to college.”

Those in attendance said it is not about the individual institutions but about the students and education.