Jimmy Birchal Hendrix

Jimmy Birchal Hendrix, 60, died August 21, 2017 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

He was born February 18, 1957, the son of J.B. Hendrix and Juanita Johnson Hendrix. He was a retired plumber.

Jimmy enjoyed fishing and looking for antiques, he also enjoyed tinkering in his shop, and he loved his mama’s banana pudding.

He is survived by his wife Joyce Hendrix of Jackson, TN, one daughter Jennifer Hamilton and husband Billy of Lexington, TN, his mother Juanita Hendrix of Bethel Springs, TN, two sisters Gail Stewart of Bethel Springs, TN, Karen Davis of Bethel Springs, TN and one grandchild Blake Williams. He was preceded in death by his father J.B. Hendrix and one sister Patricia Hendrix.

SERVICES: Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 11:00AM at Ridgecrest Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends Wednesday, August 23, 2017 from 4:00PM until 6:00PM at Arrington Funeral Directors.

The family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to Friends of Heart, West TN Healthcare Foundation, 620 Skyline Dr., Jackson, TN 38305 or American Heart Association , 5384 Poplar Ave., Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38119.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305. 731.668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com.