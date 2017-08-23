Lane College eager to start the new season

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Lane College Dragons finished the 2016 season 5-5, in 2017 they hope to improve that record. During the first week of practice head coach, Derrick Burroughs said the offense had the upper-hand on the defense. Two weeks later, we checked in and see how practices are going and if the defense was able to close that gap.

“Well you know we’ve had good days and we’ve had bad days,” Burroughs said. “But mostly good days, I still like our offensive tempo. We still got a lot of people defensively to get together but overall I’m pleased with the effort, I’m not pleased with practice everyday but I’m pleased with their efforts.”

Burroughs went on to say the Dragons will be ready on both sides of the ball for game one when they take on Texas College in the CME Classic.