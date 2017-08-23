Mugshots : Madison County : 8/22/17 – 8/23/17 August 23, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/13Ronnie Mcdaniels Failure to appear, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Nakena Forrest Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Marvin Grayson Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Malia Welch Theft under $500 Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Jarrod Havran Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Jaden Ede Moses Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Damian Graham Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Christopher Lynch Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Charles Hathcote Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Carla Ciniglio Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Bettye Sangster Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Akua Harvey Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Aaron Boykin Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/22/17 and 7 a.m. on 8/23/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore