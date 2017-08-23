Mugshots : Madison County : 8/22/17 – 8/23/17

1/13 Ronnie Mcdaniels Failure to appear, violation of community corrections

2/13 Nakena Forrest Aggravated domestic assault

3/13 Marvin Grayson Sex offender registry violations

4/13 Malia Welch Theft under $500



5/13 Jarrod Havran Public intoxication

6/13 Jaden Ede Moses Aggravated assault

7/13 Damian Graham Vandalism

8/13 Christopher Lynch Violation of probation



9/13 Charles Hathcote Violation of probation, failure to appear

10/13 Carla Ciniglio Criminal trespass

11/13 Bettye Sangster Criminal trespass

12/13 Akua Harvey Vandalism



13/13 Aaron Boykin Failure to appear



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/22/17 and 7 a.m. on 8/23/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.