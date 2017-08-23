Search for missing Crockett Co. man continues

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — It has been four days since anyone has seen or heard from 22-year-old Logan Hopper.

The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the Alamo man who went missing Saturday.

All investigators are assigned to this case. At this time, they say there is no reason to believe anyone will face charges.

“The track dog led us basically out of the woods,” Chief Deputy Eric Uselton said. “So now we are going at it from a different angle. We still have leads and information coming in.”

If you have any information that would help in the search for Hopper, contact the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department at 731-696-2104.