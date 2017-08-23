TCAT students walk the stage for graduation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tuesday, 275 students graduated from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.

Programs at the school vary from automotive to nursing programs.

At the time of the graduation, 95 percent of the students that crossed the stage already had jobs lined up after graduation, according to the Chancellor of the Tennessee Board of Regents.

The chancellor talked about how proud these moments are for everyone.

“These are the proud moments, today, when we are able to celebrate graduation of our students knowing that they’re going to go out and make a living for themselves for their families contribute to the economy,” Chancellor of the Tennessee Board of Regents Flora Tydings said. “This is the economic engine of our state.”

We talked to one student that said he had a job for eight months thanks to the program.