BREAKING: Missing Crockett Co. man found dead

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A man who had been missing since Saturday has been found dead.

Logan Hopper, 22, was found dead Thursday, according to Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce.

Details are limited at this time. We have a reporter en route.

Klyce said Hopper was found in the vicinity of the search area near Midway Baptist Church.

Hopper had been missing since Saturday morning.

Sheriff Klyce said Hopper and another man were in a truck when it reportedly got stuck in a field around 11 a.m. Saturday. Shortly afterward, the men became separated.

