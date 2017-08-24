Couple rings in 70 years of marriage

JACKSON, Tenn. — A couple in Jackson is celebrating a big milestone.

Couple William and Kathleen Bell have been married for 70 years as of Thursday.

They lived in Arkansas for most of their lives and just recently moved to Tennessee. William said he learned early on what to say to his wife to stay together for 70 years.

“I learned to say something on the first day we were married, and that was ‘yes ma’am,'” William Bell said.

The couple will have a party on Saturday to celebrate with friends and family.