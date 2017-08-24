Hurricane Harvey Bearing Down on Texas

Weather Update – 2:00 p.m. Thursday

Harvey has been upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 80mph. This storm is now forecast to make landfall on the Texas coast as a powerful hurricane bringing damaging winds, dangerous storm surge, and flooding rains. West Tennessee is a long ways away from any significant impacts but we’re watching for the potential for heavy rainfall in the Mid-South next week.

TONIGHT

Skies will gradually become a little more cloudy overnight but conditions will remain dry. We’ll have temperatures drop to the middle and upper 50s and lower 60s again with low humidity for another September-like morning.

Winds will pick up tomorrow as skies become partly to mostly cloudy. Expect conditions to remain dry, but Harvey will bring hurricane-force winds to the Texas coast. As much as a foot of rain or more could fall in Texas along the Gulf Coast over the next week. West Tennessee won’t start to see any major impacts, other than cloudier skies, until next week. Because we’re so far away from that time period, the forecast could still change drastically. So stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

