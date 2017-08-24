Local students celebrate Teacher of the Year

Northeast Middle School students 'chill' with free ice cream from Blue Bell

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local school celebrated West Tennessee’s Teacher of the Year Thursday.

Mandy Fraley of Northeast Middle School was named Teacher of the Year.

Blue Bell provided ice cream for all of Ms. Fraley’s 6th and 7th grade students from this year and last year.

“I think it’s really nice that Ms. Fraley can be honored in this way and certainly that her students have the opportunity to take place in the celebration,” Northeast Middle School Principal Teresa Tritt said. “It’s just a great feeling that we can honor and recognize one of our teachers for how great she’s done here at our building.”

Ms. Fraley has been an educator for 17 years. She will compete for statewide recognition later this year.