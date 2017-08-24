McKenzie hosts ‘Southern Fried & Sweet Tea Festival’ this weekend

McKENZIE, Tenn. — Fried food lovers will come together this weekend in McKenzie for an annual festival.

The Southern Fried and Sweet Tea Festival will kick off in downtown McKenzie starting Friday.

Food vendors will fry everything from Twinkies to peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Live music and craft booths will entertain guests throughout the weekend.

Mayor Jill Holland said people come far and wide for the festival to get a taste of traditional Southern culture.

“I know a lot of people will use this as a hometown reunion,” Mayor Holland said. “And they come back and see old friends and family. So that’s a lot of fun.”

This is the fifth year for the festival. Festivities kick off 10 a.m. Friday and will run through Sunday.

For more information, check out their website, www.southernfriedsweetteafest.com.