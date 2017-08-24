Melvin Keith Walker

Melvin Keith Walker passed away at the Brookdale Care Center in Jackson, Tennessee at the age of 88 of natural causes on Tuesday, August 22, 2017.

Keith was born in Griffithville, West Virginia on September 20, 1928 to Atlee Earl and Icy Faye Walker. Growing up in West Virginia he went on to join the Air Force. He was an Air Force pilot for 22 years, reaching the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He served 15 months in the Vietnam War flying cargo to troops and earning three medals, the Distinguished Flying Cross, Meritorious Service Medal, and the Air Force Commendation Medal.

Keith had a passion for flying. He followed up his Air Force career as one of the first pilots for Federal Express, flying for them for 15 years, something of which he was very proud.

He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Jean, a sister Phyllis, and a brother Max. He is survived by his children Mark and wife Susan of Traer, Ia., Maribeth Walker of Gallatin, Tn., and Meg Hall and husband Jim of Jackson Tennessee; five grandchildren, Melodee, Myndee, Zachary, Katie, and Morgan; one great granddaughter Scarlett; and his sister Mary Kosky.

He will be buried with honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined.

