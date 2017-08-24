Mugshots : Madison County : 8/23/17 – 8/24/17

1/23 Logan Doyle Violation of probation

2/23 Germaine Black Contempt of court, failure to appear

3/23 Cynthia Stamps Criminal simulation

4/23 Angelica Hardin Driving on revoked license



5/23 Bobby Jones DUI

6/23 Brooklyn Toles Assault, shoplifting

7/23 Dennis Burgess Simple domestic assault

8/23 Jacqueline Lightfoot Aggravated assault



9/23 James Cole Shoplifting

10/23 James McCurry Aggravated burglary, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

11/23 James Robison Shoplifting

12/23 Jeremy Murphy Criminal impersonation, schedule II & VI drug violations, failure to appear



13/23 Johnathan Robertson Shoplifting

14/23 Marcos Taylor Violation of probation

15/23 Kamedra Norman Violation of probation

16/23 Kamondre McNeal Theft of motor vehicle



17/23 Marquavion Hobson Violation of probation

18/23 Marterick Broadnax Simple possession of marijuana

19/23 Quantavious Spinks Violation of community corrections

20/23 Sherrie Gray Violation of community corrections



21/23 Stanley Cross Driving on revoked/suspended license

22/23 Steve Shaw Failure to appear

23/23 William Cox Aggravated assault, vandalism















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/23/17 and 7 a.m. on 8/24/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.