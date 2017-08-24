Mugshots : Madison County : 8/23/17 – 8/24/17 August 24, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/23Logan Doyle Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/23Germaine Black Contempt of court, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/23Cynthia Stamps Criminal simulation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/23Angelica Hardin Driving on revoked license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/23Bobby Jones DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 6/23Brooklyn Toles Assault, shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 7/23Dennis Burgess Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/23Jacqueline Lightfoot Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/23James Cole Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 10/23James McCurry Aggravated burglary, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 11/23James Robison Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 12/23Jeremy Murphy Criminal impersonation, schedule II & VI drug violations, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/23Johnathan Robertson Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 14/23Marcos Taylor Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/23Kamedra Norman Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/23Kamondre McNeal Theft of motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 17/23Marquavion Hobson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 18/23Marterick Broadnax Simple possession of marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 19/23Quantavious Spinks Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 20/23Sherrie Gray Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 21/23Stanley Cross Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 22/23Steve Shaw Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 23/23William Cox Aggravated assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/23/17 and 7 a.m. on 8/24/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore