New documents emerge weeks before Holly Bobo suspect’s trial

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — We are weeks away from the beginning of one of the biggest court cases to ever hit Hardin County as the murder trial for a suspect in the Holly Bobo case gets closer.

New court documents are now emerging.

After digging through over 100 pages of documents, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News found the defense team for Zach Adams will call three key witnesses to the stand to testify on his behalf.

We now know Rebecca Earp of West Tennessee is scheduled to testify as an alibi witness on behalf of Adams.

Adams is the first of three people going on trial in the accused kidnapping, raping and killing of 20-year-old nursing student Holly Bobo.

The defense is also set to call Jon Reeves of Virginia and Dr. Larry Miller of East Tennessee to testify.

Reeves will testify regarding the location of cell phones in evidence on April 13, 2011.

Miller will testify on the authenticity of the handwriting in the case.

So far, over 100 subpoenas have gone out in the case for people to testify.

Another thing WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News found was more information on a gun associated with the case.

Documents point to a .32 caliber pistol as the murder weapon, but other court documents show there was no blood found on the gun.

Bobo disappeared in April of 2011. Her skull was reportedly found years later in 2014.

Adams’ trial is set to begin Monday, Sept. 11.