Police investigate theft of bricks from Bemis Mill site

BEMIS, Tenn. — Police say they are investigating the theft of bricks from the work site that was once Bemis Mill.

The bricks were stolen sometime between Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Police said they could not comment on the amount of bricks stolen.

The bricks and lumber from the mill are intended to be sold for other construction projects across the country.