Search for missing Alamo man ends in tragedy

The search for an Alamo man came to an end Thursday, after he had been missing almost a week ago.

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn — Logan hopper, 22, was found dead Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m. and now investigators are on the hunt to figure out what happened.

A family’s search for a missing loved one ended tragically, as Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce confirmed Hopper’s body was discovered by a family member in an area they had been searching for days.

The area of land near D.T. Williams Road is where family found his body. “We’ve searched the area, we’ve had volunteers who have been through here 4 wheeler trailers all in and around the whole area,” Sheriff Troy Klyce said.

Sheriff Klyce said there have been more than 100 volunteers and several law enforcement officers sifting through parts of town for almost a week.

“It’s just really a difficult part of the terrain in this woods where no four wheelers could get inside or anything,” Sheriff Klyce said.

Just a few days ago search dogs were brought in to help track hopper’s location. “The way it was laid out you could walk pretty close and still missed him,” Klyce said. “It’s just like looking for a needle in a hay stack out here,”

Many in the community remained optimistic about Logan returning home. “We had hoped he wasn’t here because we knew if he was here after 5 or 6 days that mean it wasn’t good so we was hoping he was somewhere else maybe held up and I think they were holding on to that and of course we were to,” Klyce said.

Investigators said his body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Memphis to determine a cause of death.

“We just don’t want anybody speculating on what happened because they don’t know and right now we just need to let the process work itself,” Klyce said.

Sheriff Klyce said in addition to an autopsy, investigators will also have to get a toxicology report which could take six to eight weeks for the results. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was also called in to assist with the incident.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with several community members who helped with the search, although many did not want to speak on camera out of respect to the family, they say it’s a tragic situation and they’re praying for the family to heal after their loss.