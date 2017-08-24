Sunny And Pleasant Today

Weather Update:

After a chilly start this morning we’ll see plenty of sunshine this morning and afternoon. Temperatures will rise through the 70s to about a high around 83 degrees today. High Pressure will remain in control over the next day or so here at the surface, however moisture may start moving back into West Tennessee as early as tomorrow afternoon aloft, this would increase cloud cover especially in the southern half of the area. Otherwise temps should stay in the mid to lower 80s much of this week.

