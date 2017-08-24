United Way offers small businesses big chance to give back

JACKSON, Tenn. — The United Way of West Tennessee has created an easy, affordable and effective way for small local businesses to give back to their local community while also helping their business.

For a dollar a day, or $365, your business can become a member of the 365 Small Business Circle, an exclusive group of local small business owners who are committed to investing in meaningful work around West Tennessee.

“We wanted to really get involved, especially in our rural communities, and get those small businesses a way to give back and get partnered up with United Way and the great things going on in their local community,” United Way of West Tennessee President Scott Conger said.

United Way has set a goal to get 50 small businesses to pledge to raise $365.