3 people charged with violating an election law

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in

three Bluff City residents being charged with violating an election law, according to a press release sent to our newsroom from the TBI.

In June, the TBI began an investigation into reports of alleged election law violations in Bluff City, Tenn. at the request of Barry Staubus, attorney general for the 2nd district, which serves Sullivan County.

Also according to the press release, a criminal summons was issued this week charging John R. Harrison, Sherry Grubb, and Brooke Morrell with one count of election law violation. Today, all three individuals were served on those charges.