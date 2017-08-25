Competition heats up with ‘Senior Brain Games’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Ready, set, go for the sharpest minds in West Tennessee.

“So today is our fifth annual Senior Brain Games,” Southwest Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability Director Shelley Matthews said.

Fourteen teams made up of seniors from 10 senior centers and adult housing centers put pen to paper to compete for the big trophy.

“Just a way to bring older adults together and improve cognition and answer some trivia questions and fellowship with each other,” Matthews said.

Each player must be at least 60 years old and each team consist of three members and an alternate.

“There are three rounds of four teams, and each of those teams will answer three questions. The winner of that round will go on to play in the final round,” Matthews said.

“Today’s winner will move on to our West Tennessee regional games, which is held here. That winner will move on to the state games in Jonesboro,” Matthews said.

And the competition is real.

“You have folks here from all walks of life — teachers, professors, farmers — all sorts of people interacting, and it’s fun to watch the competition between older adults,” Matthews said.

At the end of the day, it’s a way to make sure we never forget those who came before us.

“I think just keep in mind that the older adults are in the community,” Matthews said. “They want to interact like everyone else. They are our friends, they are our neighbors and they deserve our respect.”