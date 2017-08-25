Fall Like Weather Continues Today

Weather Update: 8:10 AM

Another Fall like afternoon on the way for West Tennessee. There will be a few clouds today compared to yesterday. Otherwise, abundant sunshine and cool breeze out of the northeast will dominate the day again. We’ll be on a bit of a rinse and repeat pattern over the next few days including the weekend. Hurricane Harvey, whats left of it, will take some time before that moisture moves our way. The path is still quite uncertain. Keep an eye on the forecast. Ill have updated data on Harvey and another look at the forecast coming up on Midday 11:30 ABC7/ Noon CBS 7.

