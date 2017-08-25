Hardeman Co. Rescue Squad seeks donations

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — In an effort to provide better services to citizens, the Hardeman County Rescue Squad is asking for your help with donations.

Volunteer rescue squads across Tennessee all have one common goal — saving lives. That means they need the necessary tools to get the job done.

“Donations from the public is the only way that we’re able to provide the services that we can provide,” Extrication Instructor John Weaver said.

The Hardeman County Rescue Squad is hosting their annual picture drive. For a donation of your choice, you get a free photo. Weaver said they recently took out a $28,000 loan to purchase new life-saving equipment. Funds raised will help pay off their debt.

“The new tools allow us to deploy faster. They are battery operated. They are state-of-the-art technology,” Weaver said.

Weaver said the tools allow them to effectively remove victims from vehicle accidents. Members of the rescue squad said having updated equipment will help them with their response time when handling emergencies. Donations will also assist the rescue squad in getting a new truck on the road to serve more citizens.

“We have our main station located here in Bolivar, we have a substation at Hornsby, and we’re hoping to put a third substation in,” Weaver said.

The rescue squad covers close to 670 miles of the county.

“Any donation is greatly appreciated and accepted,” Weaver said.

If you would like to donate, you can contact any member of the Hardeman County Rescue Squad. The number to call is 731-433-9101.