Hurricane Harvey Now a Category Three Storm

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. Friday

Hurricane Harvey is now a Category 3 hurricane moving northwest toward the Texas coastline at 10 miles per hour. This storm is forecast to make landfall in Texas tonight but is already causing damage with 1-2 feet of storm surge in Galveston, strong winds with gusts up to 64 mph in Corpus Christi, and a Flash Flood Watch in effect for most of southeast Texas through 7 a.m. Monday morning.

TONIGHT

For West Tennessee, our weather remains calm for now with clearing skies and breezy winds from the northeast keeping things dry. Temperatures will fall to about 60°F at the coolest point of the night.

We’re expecting most of the weekend to be dry with a small chance for rain in southwest Tennessee and temperatures peaking in the middle 80s. Clouds will increase over the weekend with slight chances for showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the month starting Monday as Harvey slowly moves northeast.

