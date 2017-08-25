Local men protest lack of African American educators in JMCSS

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two local men with concerns about the Jackson-Madison County School System came together Friday for a press conference. They say their main concern is for the future of the children.

Dr. James Baxter and Morris Werriweather say they are concerned with the lack of African American teachers within the Jackson-Madison County School System. They especially say there is a need for African American men.

They met for the press conference at City Hall to voice their concerns.

“My main concern is the hiring practice in the JMCSS in reference to administrators, in reference to teachers, in reference to staff,” Merriweather said.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reached out to the Jackson-Madison County School Board. They sent a statement saying: “We respect any individual’s desire to exercise their right to free speech. However, we strongly dispute any allegations of discrimination against the district.”