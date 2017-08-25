McNairy Co. bank robbery suspect uses ATV as getaway vehicle

FINGER, Tenn. — Just after 9 a.m. Friday, McNairy County deputies responded to a robbery call.

“Our branch office of Home Banking out in Selmer, Tennessee, our Finger Branch, was actually robbed this morning,” McNairy County Sheriff Guy Buck said.

No one at the bank was hurt during the robbery.

Investigators worked with IT to look at camera footage from inside the bank. They got shots of the man during the robbery as well as him fleeing the bank in a unique getaway vehicle — an ATV.

“We do have officers in the area looking around,” Buck said. “We don’t think there’s any reason for anyone in the area to be concerned.”

Several agencies responded to help look for the man in the area around the bank. And just a few hours after the robbery, the suspect’s getaway vehicle, a blue Yamaha Rhino, was found parked in the woods just a few yards off of Duberry Road.

If you have any information on the suspect in this case, contact the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office at 731-645-1005.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on air as this story develops.