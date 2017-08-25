McNairy Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for armed robbery suspect

FINGER, Tenn. — The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigated an armed robbery. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office say that the robbery happened shortly after 9 a.m. this morning at the Home Banking Company in the community of Finger located in McNairy County. Deputies say that the suspect got away with money, but they have not yet confirmed how much money was taken.

Investigators say the suspect had a handgun, but no one was injured during the alleged incident. Deputies have not yet released a description of the suspect, but he is believed to be driving a Blue Yamaha Rhino ATV. We will have updates on this as we come in.