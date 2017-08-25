Middle Tenn. man arrested, charged with multiple counts of rape

LEOMA, Tenn. — An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in a Leoma man being arrested and charged with multiple counts of rape, in addition to other charges.

The investigation stems from a request by Brent Cooper, attorney general for the 22nd judicial district, which includes Giles, Lawrence, Maury and Wayne Counties.

In February, TBI agents began investigating Stephen Purcell on allegations of rape, according to a press release sent to us by the TBI. Also according to the release, the investigation revealed that Purcell allegedly held the victim against her will and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

On Thursday, the Lawrence County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Stephen Purcell, Jr. with four counts of aggravated rape, four counts of rape, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated assault and one count of domestic assault. Purcell was arrested Thursday night and was booked into the Lawrence County Jail. He is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.