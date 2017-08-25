Mugshots : Madison County : 8/24/17 – 8/25/17

1/22 Willie Ellison Violation of probation

2/22 Trevor Flowers Theft <$999, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

3/22 Kenyatta Brawner Aggravated assault

4/22 Brad Medling Aggravated assault



5/22 Brennan Mainers Violation of community corrections

6/22 Ace Clark, Jr. Reckless endangerment, simple domestic assault

7/22 Woo Manning Violation of community corrections

8/22 Jaderica Douglas Shoplifting-theft of property



9/22 Julio Villarreal Violation of community corrections

10/22 Thomas Reed Public intoxication

11/22 Stevie Sikes Public intoxication

12/22 Savannah Smith Theft <$999, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



13/22 Ranzie Collins Violation of community corrections

14/22 Randerius Long Violation of community corrections

15/22 Raequel McNeal Shoplifting-theft of property

16/22 Mercedeouz Bond Simple possession/casual exchange



17/22 Marvin Scott Violation of probation

18/22 Christopher Taylor Simple domestic assault, theft <$999

19/22 David Mathias Violation of probation, driving on suspended x3, improper lights

20/22 Derrick Keys Simple domestic assault



21/22 Detrick Randolph Violation of community corrections

22/22 Hannah Wilhite Criminal impersonation, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear, violation of community corrections













































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/24/17 and 7 a.m. on 8/25/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.