Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Kathy Brandt

JACKSON, Tenn. — Kathy Brandt teaches 2-year-olds and 3-year-olds in the Junior Cubs class at the University School of Jackson.

“I just fell in love with these little babies,” she said. “They’re so sweet.”

Brandt grew up in South Africa. She taught there for 10 years before moving to the United States with her husband. Brandt took a break from teaching to take care of her kids.

She started teaching the Junior Cubs class at USJ in 2014. “Every day they come to school and it’s like they’re seeing life for the first time, and you get to witness that,” Brandt said.

Brandt said she has always wanted to be a teacher. “When I was little I had a chalkboard in my room,” she said. “I had my bears lined up in rows. They each had a little pencil stuck in their little paws.”

Brandt said an aunt who taught at her school growing up inspired her to become a teacher. “My dad would drop me off with her every morning and then she would walk me down to my little classroom,” she said.

Brandt said every day involves something new. “What I love the most is you just never know what each day is going to bring,” she said. “Each day is completely different.”

Brandt said she considers teaching a profession that you have to be called to do.

Brandt will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month Award. Starting in September, to vote for her or any of the other nominees visit seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email educator@wbbjtv.com.