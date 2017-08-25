Trenton community comes together to help dog with cancer

TRENTON, Tenn. — A dog responsible for saving lives is now fighting for her own, but she’s getting a little help.

Hottie was deployed while her owner, Chais Wallsmith, was in Afghanistan.

She was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Friday, the Trenton community came together to raise money for her medical bills.

Wallsmith says Hottie is a loving dog and he wants to give her the best life possible.

“We kind of owe it to her,” Wallsmith said. “Definitely me — I owe it to her.”

If you would like to help Hottie, you can donate to her GoFundMe page.