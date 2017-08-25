UT Martin welcomes one of their largest freshman classes

MARTIN, Tenn. — Thousands of students are preparing to begin their college careers at the University of Tennessee Martin.

One of the largest freshman classes is moving into the dorms.

With some heavy lifting, the freshman year begins.

“It’s very welcoming, so I’m actually really comfortable here,” said Alexis Rogers, an incoming freshman.

She is one of 1,000 freshmen living on campus. She moved all the way from Chicago.

Every freshman dorm is filled this year, and officials say it’s because of good recruiting.

“I got recruited for softball, and I visited and loved the campus, so it was a perfect fit,” Rogers said.

But freshmen aren’t the only ones dealing with the transition.

“Packing him up was difficult, and thinking about waking up and not having him at home is difficult as well,” Mary Runnion said.

Runnion says she was prepared, but helping her son move out was difficult.

“We’re trying to be upbeat, and we want this to be a positive experience for him, so I am kind of hiding my emotions away,” she said.

Even though it’s a tough time for parents, faculty members said next month is family weekend.

“It goes without question this is hard, but we are doing everything we can to make this easier,” said Bud Grimes, director of community relations.

But Grimes says the most important goal is to make the students feel at home.

Alexis says she already does.

“It was easy. It took a while, but it hasn’t been bad,” she said.

Classes start Aug. 28.