Walter Earl Coleman, Jr

Walter Earl Coleman, Jr died of natural causes at his home in Jackson, TN on Monday, August 21, 2017 at age 86. He is survived by his wife Juanita Cooper Coleman and his daughter Melissa Coleman Savage of New Canaan, CT along with his 3 grandchildren, Esme, Cooper and Mead Savage and his son-in-law Robert Savage.

Walter was born March 21, 1931 in Fruitland, Tennessee. He graduated from Union University with a degree in Biology in 1954, where he also played football. He served in the Armyshortly thereafter from 1954-56. He married Juanita Cooper on May 1, 1955 and they moved to France. He was a cryptographer for NATO at Fontainebleau, France until 1956. Walter returned to Tennessee and received his Master’s in Biology from Vanderbilt University. After teaching high school and coaching football in Florida, Walter returned to Jackson, TN and took a job with American Cyanamid selling pharmaceuticals in 1961. He worked with them until 1989 and retired to enjoy his favorite pastimes of quail hunting and fly fishing. Walter was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and loved to travel with his family.

SERVICES: A cryptside service is planned for Tuesday, August 29th, 10.30 am at Ridgecrest Cemetery, in Jackson, TN. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be directed to the American Cancer Society , 2935 Highway 45 By-Pass, Jackson, TN 38305.

