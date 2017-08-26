The Skyhawks prepare for their first home game

MARTIN, Tenn. — The Skyhawks were out on the field Saturday afternoon, getting in some practice and preparation for their first game of the season which is less than one week away.

UT Martin will open up their 2017 season this Thursday at home against Pennsylvania’s Clarion University.

This is what head coach Jason Simpson had to say about how he thinks his team is doing so far.

“Every year it’s the same type of issues that you’re going to run into. There’s some freshman, a few, that will play for us; one or two going to play for us. There’s guys that didnt play a major role last year, that will now step into a significant backup role or special teams,” said Skyhawks head coach Jason Simpson.

While the Skyhawks have finished in the top two positions of the league standings five times since 2006, coach Simpson says, he believes this is the year that his team is ready to take the next step.