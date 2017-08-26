Flooding Will Continue Due To Harvey’s Slow Movement….

Weather Update – 9:00 a.m. Saturday

Hurricane Harvey made landfall last night as a Category 4 hurricane moving northwest toward the Texas coastline at 7 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 135 mph. This storm officially made landfall as of 10 p.m. as the first major hurricane to do so in the United States since Hurricane Wilma in 2005. Damage is already occurring from storm surge, hurricane-force winds, tornadoes, and flash flooding with a Flash Flood Watch in effect for most of southeast Texas through 7 a.m. Monday morning.

As of 8:30 a.m. Harvey is a category 1 hurricane with 80 mph sustained winds. Movement is very slow at to the NNW at around 6 mph.

For West Tennessee

We’re expecting most of the weekend to be dry with a small chance for rain in southwest Tennessee and temperatures peaking in the middle 80s. Clouds will increase over the weekend with slight chances for showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the month starting Monday as Harvey slowly moves northeast.

Saturday:

Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Brian

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/briandaviswbbj/

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com