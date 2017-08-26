Tennis enthusiasts of all skill levels rack up for a local tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. — It was a beautiful Saturday outside, and a number of tennis enthusiasts came together at the Jackson Tennis Center to take advantage of it.

The president of the Jackson West Tennessee Tennis Association says, this is one of the first USTA sanctioned youth tennis tournaments here in west Tennessee. It included children 18 and under of all skill levels.

“This is an opportunity for us to help youngsters get away from the cell phone and to develope a pattern and a habit of physical activity and healthy living,” said Charles Baldwin, president of the Jackson West Tennessee Tennis Association.

Baldwin says tennis is a particular good sport to get into if you’re looking for a reason to get outside because he says, it’s a sport that you can play for life, no matter what age.