Car and truck show benefits local veterans in Carroll County

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Antique car lovers came together in Huntingdon Saturday for a show benefiting veterans.

The American Legion put on the Car and Truck show at the Carroll County Civic Center. Organizers say there were more than 60 entries and all money goes back to Wounded Warrior.

This was the first year for the event.

