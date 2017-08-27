City of Milan celebrates 8th Dawg Daze Festival

MILAN, Tenn.— Today was the eighth year for the Milan Dawg Daze Festival. They started the morning with a pancake breakfast before having a 5 K around the Milan City Park.

Then they cleared everything from the race and got ready for the festival to start at 10 Saturday morning. 50 vendors were there selling food, clothes and art.

Volunteers say they hope this event bring Milan, as a city, closer together.

“We just want to do something to bring the light to Milan and show that hey we work as a community together, the chamber, the city, all the businesses, the industries and all do that,” Don Farmer said.

Throughout the day they had chalk art, a pet fashion show and even an antique car show.