Kentucky teen charged in slayings a day apart

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Police say a Kentucky teenager has been charged in two murders last month.

Eighteen-year-old Jemel Barber of Georgetown had earlier been charged in a fatal motel shooting on July 23. Media outlets report Barber also is charged along with four others in a robbery-murder that occurred a day earlier on a Lexington street.

Police say 19-year-old Marvell Lacy of Memphis, Tenn., and three juveniles also have been charged. One of the juveniles remains at large.

Police say 29-year-old Charles Shryock was killed in the street shooting and 40-year-old Tyrece Lionel Clark was fatally shot at the motel.

Barber is being held in the Scott County Detention Center in Georgetown. Online jail records didn’t indicate whether Barber has an attorney.