Local church celebrates 8th annual Love Festival

JACKSON, Tenn.— Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church was spreading love all weekend. On Saturday, they had free food, health screenings, games and prizes for kids. They also had firefighters and police officers there on Saturday. They want the community to know that they are here to help them.

On Sunday, they had a worship service, but moved it outside.

“We are having our worship outside because we believe it’s important to step outside the doors and not always just invite the people in but we go out where the people are,” Sharon Karamoko, the Pastor, said.

They went out into the community all weekend inviting people to their service today. They met under tents to worship this morning.

This event happens every year on the fourth weekend in August.