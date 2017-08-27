Local photography club holds biannual contest

The Northwest Tennessee Photography Club is calling on amateur photographers to enter its biannual amateur photography contest. The theme for this season’s contest is “I Love the Night Life”.

To be considered for entry, photographs must be original and created by the person who enters the image. In addition to cash prizes ranging from $50 to $100 for the top three contestants, their works will be put on displace in the art hall of the Discovery Park of America located in Union City, Tenn.

Photographers have until Sept. 11 to submit their entries, and the winning photographs will go on display Dec. 1.

For more information, visit the Northwest Tennessee Photography Club’s website at www.nwtnphotoclub.com .