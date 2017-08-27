Memphis Grizzlies host youth clinic in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Young aspiring basketball stars had a chance to get a few pointers from an NBA player in Jackson.

The Memphis Grizzlies hosted a youth basketball clinic as part of their regional caravan. Kids who went participated in drills, contests and games with Grizzlies player Andrew Harrison.

The NBA player tells us his favorite part of interacting with the kids, “I enjoyed being able to teach the kids little things how interested they were and willing they were to learn so that was exciting for me,” said Harrison.

The clinic was open and free to all kids ages 7 to 14.