Native author holds book signing in her hometown

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — A new author came out for her first book signing in her hometown of Huntingdon.

Ann Ridings wrote her book “Thoughts into words” after breaking her arm. Her son encouraged her to put her poems and lyrics together in a book while she was healing.

Today hundreds filled the Colonial Tea Room for her first book signing.

Ann Ridings is a resident of Huntingdon, Tennessee, and the mother of one son, Mark, who lives in Nashville, TN. She retired from employment with the State of Tennessee in 1999 and returned to Huntingdon to live with her mother.

For some time now, Ann has worked as secretary for Huntingdon Missionary Baptist Church where she is a member. She is also a member of The HMBC Helping Hands, a group of ladies who provide meals for members of the church who are sick.