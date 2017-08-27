Tennessee added to list of states affected by salmonella outbreak

ATLANTA, Ga. — Tennessee has been added to the list of states affected by a recent outbreak of salmonella believed to be linked to maradol papayas. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the affected papayas were imported from Mexico, and the affected fruits reportedly tested positive for at least four different strains of salmonella.

This recent salmonella outbreak began in early July, and the number of states affected has grown from 12 during the initial outbreak to 21 as of the CDC’s most recent report on this on-going investigation. The number of reported cases now stands at 173 nation-wide, and New York City has reported one death linked to this outbreak, according to documents provided by the CDC.

In addition to tracking the spread of salmonella by the CDC, efforts are being made by papaya farmers to contain the spread of salmonella, and farms associated with this outbreak have been voluntarily recalling maradol papayas sold under several brands.

Until this outbreak has been contained, the CDC is recommending that consumers not eat and restaurants not serve maradol papayas imported from Mexico.