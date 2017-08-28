More demolition at the old Bemis Mill site

JACKSON, Tenn.-The fourth tower of the Bemis Mill came down, Monday.

Jackson mayor Jerry Gist said the tower is the most challenging to demolish, because it is so close to neighboring offices.

Many came out to watch as the building fell to the ground.

“These people have worked here, they’ve entered this stairwell for years and years during their employment with Bemis Mill and if they didn’t, some member of their family did so it’s quite meaningful to them,” said Mayor Gist.

This was the final building of the mill to come down.