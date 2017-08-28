International Food & Art Festival coming soon to downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — An international festival is coming to the Hub City.

The Jackson International Food and Art Festival is coming to Jackson at the end of September.

This year’s theme is “One Jackson, Many flavors.” Organizers say there will be something for everyone at the festival.

“Of course we have so much in store for everybody,” event co-chair Dr. Sandra Dee said. “We have food, parade, cultural performances and merchandise for sale.”

The event will take place Sept. 30 in downtown Jackson.