Margaret Jackie Kennamore

Margaret Jackie Kennamore of Stantonville, TN, was born December 5, 1951 in Memphis, TN, the daughter of the late Jack Hillhouse and Margaret Phyllis Porter Hillhouse. She was Manager at Maximum Health & Fitness in Adamsville.

Jackie was a member of Landmark United Pentecostal Church in Stantonville. She loved her family, playing with her grandkids, cooking, and mowing the lawn. She departed this life on August 27, 2017 in Adamsville at the age of 65 Years, 8 Months, 22 Days.

She is survived by a daughter, Kristy Kennamore of Stantonville, TN; a son, Russ Kennamore and wife Holly of Stantonville; her husband, Tom Kennamore; two grandchildren, Ruston Kennamore and Blue Kennamore and a host of extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on August 30, 2017 at 2:00 PM at Landmark United Pentecostal Church in Stantonville, TN with Bro. Darrell Moffett officiating. Burial will follow in the Good Hope Cemetery near Adamsville.

Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer in charge of arrangements. 731-645-3481