Martha Hunter “Toolie” Barnett

Martha Hunter “Toolie” Barnett, age 69, of Humboldt, TN passed away on August 27, 2017. Toolie was born in Brownsville, Tennessee in 1947. She graduated from Haywood County High School and earned a Bachelor and Masters’ Degree in Education from the University of Tennessee at Martin. Toolie was very proud of her Career Ladder III certification under the Tennessee School Teachers Career Ladder Program. She retired from teaching in the Humboldt City School System after 42 years. “Miss Toolie’s” students fondly remember her for her quick wit and sense of humor.

She was a faithful member of the Central Avenue Christian Church where she worshipped, participated in the Church Choir and served with lifelong friends who became her family.

Toolie is preceded in death by her son, Robert Hunter Barnett and her parents Frances and Robert W. Hunter, Sr. She is survived by her son Brian Barnett of Jackson, sister Gwynne Borders and her husband Loren of Memphis, brothers Robert W. Hunter, Jr. of Mt. Ida, Arkansas, Nathan Hunter and his wife Jane of Knoxville; granddaughter Chloe Barnett of New Johnsonville, grandson Hayden Barnett of Medina, niece Leigh Ann Robinson of Perdido Key, Florida and nephews Stuart Hunter and wife Jacquelyn of Nashville and Spence Hunter and wife Meredith of Knoxville. Very special “brothers” and “sisters” Lyla Dee and Harry Davidson, Brenda and David Scates and Frances and Thomas Raines.

A special acknowledgement for the staff at Bailey Park Community Living Center for their compassionate medical and emotional care while Toolie was a resident.

The receiving of friends will be from 11:00AM to 1:00 PM at Central Avenue Christian Church on Saturday, September 2, 2017. A memorial service will follow at 1:00PM with Reverend Terry Hansen officiating.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to the Central Avenue Christian Church, 1501 Osborne Street, Humboldt, TN 38343. Arrangements entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina, TN.