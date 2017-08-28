Mugshots : Madison County : 8/25/17 – 8/28/17 August 28, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/43Tierra Rucker Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 2/43Ashley Taylor DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 3/43Bobby Wamble Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/43Charles Creaton DUI, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 5/43Christina Collier Public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 6/43Christopher Fitzgerald Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/43Corey Braden Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/43David Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/43Demetrius Alexander Simple domestic assault, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 10/43Dexter Dennis Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/43Dustin Brown Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/43Dustin McClure DUI, violation of implied consent law, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 13/43Eric Cagle Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/43Hakeem DeBerry Burglary of motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 15/43Hayes Herron DUI, schedule VI drug violations, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 16/43Jason Hornsby Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 17/43Jeffery Naugle Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 18/43Jeffrey Steward Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 19/43Joseph Lynn Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 20/43Londria Bufford Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 21/43Larry Horton Theft under $500, criminal impersonation, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 22/43Leland Pyburn Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 23/43Mahummed Pirtle Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 24/43Medrekus McKinnie Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 25/43Megan McMinn Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 26/43Michael Godwin Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 27/43Michael Transou Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 28/43Natarsha Hall Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 29/43Ray McKnuckles Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 30/43Roy Byrum Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 31/43Samuel McAlister Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of probation, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 32/43Shawn Yates Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 33/43Steven Fitzsch DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 34/43Tammi Threet Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 35/43Tammy Stewart DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 36/43Tamyia Griffin Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 37/43Terrell Cooper Theft over $1,000, burglary of motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 38/43Tyler Goetze Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 39/43Tyler Ross Leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 40/43Unterrith Hurt Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 41/43Wanda Jowers Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 42/43William Davis Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 43/43Willie Talley Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/25/17 and 7 a.m. on 8/28/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore