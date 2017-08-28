Mugshots : Madison County : 8/25/17 – 8/28/17

1/43 Tierra Rucker Harassment

2/43 Ashley Taylor DUI

3/43 Bobby Wamble Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

4/43 Charles Creaton DUI, violation of implied consent law



5/43 Christina Collier Public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest

6/43 Christopher Fitzgerald Aggravated assault

7/43 Corey Braden Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/43 David Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/43 Demetrius Alexander Simple domestic assault, simple possession/casual exchange

10/43 Dexter Dennis Assault

11/43 Dustin Brown Failure to appear

12/43 Dustin McClure DUI, violation of implied consent law, open container law



13/43 Eric Cagle Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/43 Hakeem DeBerry Burglary of motor vehicle

15/43 Hayes Herron DUI, schedule VI drug violations, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia

16/43 Jason Hornsby Violation of community corrections



17/43 Jeffery Naugle Shoplifting

18/43 Jeffrey Steward Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

19/43 Joseph Lynn Failure to appear

20/43 Londria Bufford Vandalism



21/43 Larry Horton Theft under $500, criminal impersonation, failure to comply

22/43 Leland Pyburn Driving on revoked/suspended license

23/43 Mahummed Pirtle Violation of probation

24/43 Medrekus McKinnie Failure to appear



25/43 Megan McMinn Unlawful drug paraphernalia

26/43 Michael Godwin Violation of probation

27/43 Michael Transou Simple domestic assault

28/43 Natarsha Hall Driving on revoked/suspended license



29/43 Ray McKnuckles Failure to appear

30/43 Roy Byrum Aggravated assault

31/43 Samuel McAlister Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, violation of probation, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

32/43 Shawn Yates Disorderly conduct



33/43 Steven Fitzsch DUI

34/43 Tammi Threet Aggravated assault

35/43 Tammy Stewart DUI

36/43 Tamyia Griffin Simple domestic assault



37/43 Terrell Cooper Theft over $1,000, burglary of motor vehicle

38/43 Tyler Goetze Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

39/43 Tyler Ross Leaving the scene of an accident

40/43 Unterrith Hurt Violation of community corrections



41/43 Wanda Jowers Shoplifting

42/43 William Davis Simple domestic assault, vandalism

43/43 Willie Talley Contempt of court























































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/25/17 and 7 a.m. on 8/28/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.