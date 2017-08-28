Neighbors clean up mess left from flash flooding in Humboldt

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Flooding water flowed into streets and up close to people’s homes earlier this morning in Humboldt.

Multiple roads were blocked off while crews worked to evacuate areas which some residents said reached up to several inches of rain like Mullins street.

Neighbor Debbie Pierce said it was almost like a flowing river due to a drainage ditch.

“It always floods when it comes a heavy downpour because they don’t keep the ditches clean,” Pierce said. “The city says they don’t own the ditch, so we don’t know who to go to.”

The Humboldt Fire Department said eight people were evacuated from the area. They say no one was injured and water did not get inside homes.

As rain started to move away from the area around noon, so did the flowing water.

The fire department expects people to be able to return to their homes as soon as it drys, but people like Marine Corps veteran Rickey Kent said precautions should be made in the future to prevent flash floods like this from happening.

“Hundreds of trees down in the center of the ditch and they catch everything,” Kent said. “I mean it’s almost like throwing a five-gallon of water in the corner — it’s going to come back on ya.”

Flood water got into Kent’s garage and almost damaged his 1967 Super Sport Chevelle.

“If I had known it was going to be that much rain, I could’ve made plans to get stuff off the floor, take my car, put it on higher ground. It’s just one of those things,” Kent said.

Humboldt’s EMA director said no injuries were reported in the area and that things should start getting back to normal in a day or two.